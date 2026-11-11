Machado returns to Caracas and believes in Venezuela’s 2027 elections — TIME

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado returned to Caracas on October 27 after spending about a year outside the country and said she believes elections will be held in Venezuela in 2027. She thanked the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump for removing Nicolás Maduro, TIME reports.

Negotiations on Venezuela’s future

According to the publication, U.S. special forces captured Maduro in Caracas during a raid on January 3 and took him to the United States. After that, Maduro’s vice president and longtime ally Delcy Rodríguez assumed power in Venezuela with Trump’s approval. Washington and Caracas began negotiations on the country’s future.

Two weeks after the raid, Machado, the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, visited the White House and gave Trump her medal. She expected the U.S. president to support early elections. Trump instead said that the country was not yet ready to vote and first needed to recover; in January, he estimated that process would take 18 months.

Oil deal and the opposition’s position

On August 28, the U.S. and Venezuelan governments announced a 100-year agreement on rebuilding Venezuela’s oil industry. Under its terms, the United States will receive a stake in 17 oil fields and access to more than 65 billion barrels of proven oil reserves. The U.S. State Department and Department of War are to develop the fields together with the private company North American Blue Energy Partners, owned by Venezuelan businessman Alejandro Betancourt.

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The agreement provides the United States with a 35% stake in a joint venture and guaranteed access to 20% of production at cost, which under its terms gives the U.S. side an effective 55% stake. Rodríguez called the arrangement a victory for Venezuelans and promised the country hundreds of billions of dollars in investment and revenue.

Rodríguez’s government is negotiating with representatives of the 2015 National Assembly, Venezuela’s last internationally recognized democratically elected body. Machado said that her role in these negotiations had been marginalized. In an interview with The New York Times on October 15, she accused Betancourt of “obscene corruption” and held him responsible for the country’s prolonged power outages.

Machado did not criticize Trump and did not say that she would cancel the oil deal if elected president, but stressed that Betancourt would have no role in it. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned after her return that street protests would not lead the country to democracy.

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