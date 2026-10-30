Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said that the United States supports holding presidential elections in Venezuela in 2027. This was her first public statement since returning from 10 months in exile, Deutsche Welle reports.

Statement on the elections

According to Machado, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio presented a sequence of steps for a democratic transition that includes presidential elections in 2027. She called the democratic transition irreversible and said that the date of the vote would become the date of the country's liberation.

Machado also named dismantling the repressive system and freeing thousands of political prisoners as priorities. She denied having been in contact with interim president Delcy Rodríguez. Shortly before this, Rodríguez said that elections would take place in Venezuela, but did not name a date.

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Oil and the political situation

The opposition leader thanked US President Donald Trump for his actions on January 3, which, in her assessment, opened Venezuela's path to freedom. She was referring to the United States' capture of former president Nicolás Maduro, who was charged in the US with drug trafficking and torture. Maduro denies the charges.

At the same time, Machado criticized the scale of the oil deal between Washington and Caracas, under which Venezuela is expected to supply the United States with 20% of its oil reserves. In her view, this agreement does not meet the level of transparency sought by Venezuelan society. Machado was barred from taking part in the 2024 presidential election; she then supported opposition candidate Edmundo González.

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