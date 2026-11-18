In North Korea, external work to expand the uranium enrichment facility in Yongbyon was completed at the end of October. International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said this during a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, France 24 reports.

Expansion of the Yongbyon facility

According to Grossi, construction of the additional extension began in mid-September 2026. At the end of October, external work on the new part of the facility was completed.

The head of the IAEA noted that the further expansion of North Korea's uranium enrichment program is a cause for serious concern. Agency inspectors have not had access to the DPRK since 2009, so the IAEA monitors the country's nuclear program using satellite imagery and open sources.

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IAEA assessments

North Korea is under UN sanctions over the development of prohibited weapons. According to France 24, the country is believed to operate uranium enrichment facilities in Yongbyon, Kangson and Kusong.

In September, IAEA member states adopted a resolution expressing growing concern over the DPRK's increased nuclear activity. In a report ahead of the agency's annual conference, Grossi also said that the IAEA had identified an additional uranium enrichment facility in Yongbyon. According to him, Pyongyang allegedly dismantled it after negotiations, but later resumed the facility's operation in 2021.

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Yo Jong stated that the country's nuclear status is absolute and rejected calls for its denuclearization.

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