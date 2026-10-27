In Canada, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, called on Iran to provide the agency with information and access to verify previously declared nuclear materials. As reported by Anadolu Agency, these materials include 440 kg of highly enriched uranium.

Unresolved safeguards issues

According to Grossi, the agency continues contacts with Tehran, seeking to encourage it to explain all outstanding safeguards issues. He noted that these issues have remained open for more than five years.

The IAEA chief recalled that by the end of June 2025, the agency had withdrawn all inspectors from Iran for security reasons after military attacks began. According to him, inspectors have been ready to return for many months, but Iran has still not provided the requested information and access to verify the materials at facilities under IAEA safeguards. This concerns both facilities that were attacked and those that were not affected.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Exception for the Bushehr nuclear power plant

Grossi named the Bushehr nuclear power plant as the only exception, where IAEA inspectors are currently conducting inspections. He also said that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran had cooperated constructively with the agency regarding the supply of safeguards equipment. It is needed to verify spent fuel before its planned transfer to a new dry storage facility at the beginning of next year.

Before Grossi's speech, the UN Security Council adopted the meeting's agenda with 11 votes. Russia and China voted against, while Pakistan and Somalia abstained.

Read us on