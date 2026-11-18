An international group of researchers has developed a method for stimulating deep brain regions using magnetic nanoparticles and an external magnetic field. In experiments involving mice with motor impairments similar to the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, the approach significantly improved movement without permanently implanted electrodes, ScienceDaily reports.

Stimulation without electrodes

The technology involves injecting specially designed magnetic nanoplates into a specific brain region — the subthalamic nucleus. This is one of the targets of conventional deep brain stimulation, which is used to control motor symptoms in some patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Under the influence of an external magnetic field, the particles generate extremely small mechanical forces. They deform the membranes of nearby nerve cells and activate mechanosensitive channels through which ions enter the cells. This changes the electrical activity of neurons and makes it possible to affect neural circuits that control movement.

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Results of experiments in mice

The experiments used mice with damage to dopamine-producing nerve cells — the type of cells that is also affected in Parkinson’s disease in humans. The nanoparticles were injected into the subthalamic nucleus using a stereotactic injection, which allows the instrument to be precisely guided to the required brain structure.

After the magnetic field was applied, the animals demonstrated a significant improvement in motor function. According to Professor Daniela Gregurec of Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg, the effect was approximately comparable to the expected result of implanting a neurostimulator.

Further development

Over several months of observation, the nanoparticles remained in place, and researchers detected no signs of inflammation. At the same time, the method still requires a direct injection into the brain. The team is exploring the possibility of delivering the particles through the bloodstream while crossing the blood-brain barrier, and is also developing compact devices to create the magnetic field, including in the form of a wearable headband. The development is at an early stage and has so far been tested only in animals.

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