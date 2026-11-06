Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner announced that Sweden’s Magnus Norman will join his coaching staff at the beginning of next month. Norman will work alongside Simone Vagnozzi. At the same time, Australian coach Darren Cahill announced the end of his cooperation with Sinner.

End of cooperation with Cahill

As Interia Sport reports, Cahill remained on Sinner’s staff for the 2026 season after the tennis player convinced him to continue working. In a statement, the Australian specialist thanked Sinner, his team and the fans.

Cahill described working with the Italian as a special privilege and called Sinner a humble and dedicated champion. The coach also wished the tennis player’s team success in the coming years.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Magnus Norman’s experience

Magnus Norman is a former Swedish tennis player who was ranked second in the world. For many years, he worked with Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka, who won three Grand Slam titles during that period.

According to the publication, Sinner last took to the court in July, in the Wimbledon final, where he won. After that, he did not play because of a knee injury and said that he would not return to the court until the end of the 2026 season.

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