In Germany, the future inspector general of the Bundeswehr, Christian Freuding, said he intends to respond firmly to cases of sexualized misconduct in the armed forces. This was reported by Tagesschau. The general described the results of a recent study as intolerable and stressed that such cases require a decisive response.

Study data

According to the so-called hidden cases study, one in four female service members and nearly one in five male service members of the Bundeswehr said they had experienced at least one instance of sexualized misconduct during the previous 12 months.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, following the presentation of the study, also declared a zero-tolerance policy toward such actions.

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Immediate response

Freuding, who is currently inspector of the Army, said he had personally witnessed unacceptable remarks. According to him, in some situations one or several service members immediately intervened and stopped such behavior.

He stressed that anyone who sees or hears about violations must react immediately. The future inspector general also called for greater transparency and the further development of command culture, primarily among leaders. At the beginning of February 2027, the 55-year-old Freuding is to replace General Carsten Breuer, who will move to NATO in Brussels.

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