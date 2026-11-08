In Japan, 93-year-old sake master Naohiko Noguchi is set to be officially recognized as the country’s first tōji — a head sake brewer — to receive ningen kokuhō, or Living National Treasure, status. On October 16, the Agency for Cultural Affairs announced that the ginjō sake-making technique would be added to the list of Important Intangible Cultural Properties, with Noguchi recognized as its holder, The Japan Times reports.

The official approval ceremony is scheduled for November 16 in Kyoto. After it, Noguchi will become the first tōji to be granted such status. Ginjō production involves using carefully polished rice and slow fermentation at low temperatures, which creates the drink’s delicate aromas and flavors.

Recognition of technique and craftsmanship

Until now, Japan’s Important Intangible Cultural Properties have mainly concerned performing arts and traditional crafts. Ginjō production has become one of the first practices in the new “living culture” category, which covers occupations closely connected to everyday life. Alongside rikka — a style of ikebana — and traditional kaiseki cuisine, the new recognition focuses not on individual products or dishes, but on professional knowledge and technical skills.

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Noguchi himself called this recognition of everything he has done throughout his career and said he is proud of his future status.

More than seven decades in brewing

Noguchi was born in 1932 in an area that is now part of the Noto region in Ishikawa Prefecture. In 1949, when he was 16, he began working at a sake brewery in Shizuoka Prefecture. From 1961 to 1998, he served as tōji at Kikuhime Brewery in Ishikawa, where he developed ginjō production together with company president Tatsuo Yanagi.

In 2017, at the age of 84, Noguchi became head of the new Noguchi Naohiko Sake Institute brewery in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture. It is a working sake brewery and a place where he passes on his experience to younger brewers. The master pays particular attention to kōji — rice treated with the mold Aspergillus oryzae, which converts starch into sugar for fermentation. Noguchi stressed that he will continue brewing sake as long as he is physically able and has customers’ support.

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