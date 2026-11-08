Singaporean wushu athlete Ng Chee Ning won a gold medal at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal. Her victory gave Singapore its first gold at the Summer Youth Olympics since 2014. According to Channel NewsAsia, the national team also won a silver medal in table tennis.

Gold in wushu

Sixteen-year-old Ng Chee Ning scored 18.713 points across two disciplines. She finished first in the taijijianshu event with 9.353 points and was also the best in taijiquan, where she received 9.360 points. Wushu was included in the Youth Olympic Games programme as a medal sport for the first time.

Ng began practising wushu at the age of 10. In 2024, at her first World Junior Wushu Championships, she won gold and silver medals. This year, the athlete also won two gold medals and one silver at the World Junior Championships in Tianjin, China.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Table tennis silver and other events

Singapore's other medal was won by 16-year-old table tennis player Loh Min Yi. In the singles semi-final, she defeated Hong Kong representative Su Tzu Tung 4:2, but lost 2:4 to Chen Minxin of Taiwan in the final. It is Singapore's second table tennis medal in Youth Olympics history: Isabel Lee won the first silver medal in the discipline in 2010.

Archer Tabitha Yeo advanced to the next round of the individual competition after defeating New Zealand's Ella Young 6:0. Her next opponent was due to be Maya Casas Lara of Mexico. Singapore's men's 3x3 basketball team ended its campaign after losses to Puerto Rico and Latvia in Group C.

Competitions in Dakar

The Youth Olympic Games in Dakar run from October 31 to November 13. More than 2,600 athletes aged 14 to 17 are competing in 25 sports. This is the first Olympic sporting event held in Africa. Singapore is represented by 14 athletes in nine sports, including archery, athletics, badminton, fencing, artistic gymnastics, sailing, table tennis and wushu.

Read us on