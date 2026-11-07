In Australia, nearly 100 former national servicemen returned to the Singleton training area in the Hunter Valley of New South Wales, where they underwent basic training more than half a century ago. The reunion was organized by the community organization Nasho Fair Go, ABC News Australia reports.

Between 1965 and 1972, about 63,000 men were called up for national service in Australia through a birthdate ballot system. Nearly one-third of them served in Vietnam, while others spent between 18 and 24 months in non-combat roles.

Memories of service

Bob Gilligan, who was called up in 1968, spent his first 12 weeks of training in Singleton. He said that receiving his call-up notice meant suddenly leaving his family, friends and job, while army life was a culture shock for him.

Another former conscript, Ross Durham, arrived in Singleton in 1966 and recalled his fear of the unknown. During his service, he maintained vehicles that were sent to Vietnam, considering this work important for military personnel on the front line.

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The Singleton area is now home to the Australian Army School of Infantry. Its executive officer, Major James Weaver, said it was an honor for the school to host the former servicemen and show them the changes at the facility. The reunion participants also visited the Australian Army Infantry Museum.

Fight for recognition

Former conscripts who did not serve in Vietnam spent years seeking the same recognition and benefits as other veterans. Nasho Fair Go describes itself as the voice of men Australia forgot.

From July 1, they became entitled to the same medical benefits as other veterans after a years-long struggle. Previously, their ability to submit claims for health-related compensation was more limited. Durham noted that the stories of many former conscripts may be lost as their numbers decline with age.

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