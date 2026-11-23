Nearly a third of surveyed Spaniards said that removing Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez from power would be one of their main motivations for voting in the elections to be held this Sunday. This is according to a poll conducted for Politico.

Housing and cost of living among key issues

According to the study, Spain’s election campaign will be shaped by the cost of living, housing affordability and voters’ views on Sánchez remaining in office. About a third of respondents cited the cost of living as a factor that will influence their choice.

The housing problem topped the list of grievances over the prime minister’s performance, ahead of migration and the crisis in Ceuta. About 40% of Socialist Party supporters and more than half of voters for the left-wing Broad Front alliance believe that Sánchez has failed to address the housing issue.

Balance of power ahead of the vote

The latest polls predict a tight race: the center-right People’s Party and Sánchez’s Socialists each have about 30% support, while the far-right Vox ranks third with approximately 18%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Nearly 60% of those planning to vote for the People’s Party or Vox named removing Sánchez as a motivation for their choice. More than 80% of supporters of these two parties also support forming a coalition between them. At the same time, 44% of Socialist and Broad Front voters said they were ready to vote tactically to prevent a particular party from coming to power.

None of the three leaders of the leading political forces received a significant advantage in positive ratings: about 30% of respondents viewed Sánchez, People’s Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Vox leader Santiago Abascal positively. More than half of respondents expressed a negative view of Sánchez, compared with 42% for Feijóo.

The PF Global poll was conducted online on November 15–17 among 2,454 adult residents of Spain. The overall margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Read us on