In Sydney, Australia, investigative journalist Kate McClymont told a court that the alleged victims of former radio host Alan Jones whom she had spoken to received no benefit from her or the media company for their stories. Jones has pleaded not guilty to 21 charges of indecent assault and sexual touching involving five men.

As The Guardian reports, McClymont is giving evidence in the lengthy trial of Jones. Other alleged victims came forward after her 2023 publications, and police formed the Strike Force Bonnefin task force.

The journalist’s testimony

During questioning by the prosecution, McClymont confirmed to prosecutor Georgina Wright that she had spoken with three alleged victims. She said that she kept their stories confidential from one another.

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The journalist also told the court that before publication, she always sought comment from Jones and his legal team via text messages and email. Initially, she did not provide police with her notes or recordings because they were confidential or unavailable. In 2026, McClymont received a subpoena for these materials.

The defence position

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Gabrielle Bashir raised the issue of readership and advertising metrics for special investigative reports. McClymont replied that such metrics did not matter to her as a journalist.

The hearing in the case before Judge Glenn Walsh is continuing.

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