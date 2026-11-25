French President Emmanuel Macron believes that negotiations on the European Union’s next multiannual budget should not continue after December if member states fail to reach an agreement. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing BFMTV and the French presidency.

Macron’s position

A Macron adviser told journalists that the president does not consider it possible to continue these negotiations after December if they have not produced results by then.

According to BFMTV, the adviser’s remarks indicate that, in the absence of an agreement, the negotiations could be postponed until after France’s presidential election, which is due to take place in spring.

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Budget proposal

European Council President António Costa on Saturday proposed an EU budget for 2028–2034 that is 10% smaller than the European Commission’s initial plan. The reduction amounts to €204 billion, or $224 billion, at current prices.

Costa said the proposal is intended to keep national contributions close to their current level while increasing funding for defence, competitiveness and border management. The average contribution of member states is to rise from 0.80% to 0.82% of their gross national income. EU leaders will discuss the proposal at a special summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. Unanimous support from member states is required to adopt the budget.

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