French President Emmanuel Macron, during a visit to the Airbus site in Blagnac near Toulouse, announced €350 million in support for research and innovation in the aviation sector. The funds are intended to support the development of new technologies and strengthen the competitiveness of French industry, Euronews reports.

Funding for aviation research

The funding will be directed to the Civil Aviation Research Council, CORAC. Macron said it was important to confirm the decision on €350 million to industry representatives in order to provide them with predictability.

The president also announced the creation of industrial zones with high potential. Administrative procedures are planned to be simplified there in order to facilitate and speed up the establishment of new factories. According to Euronews, this is intended to increase France's attractiveness for manufacturers and encourage new investment.

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Airbus plans

Airbus plans to refit a second assembly line for the production of A321 and A32XLR aircraft. According to Macron, this will enable the European aircraft manufacturer to increase production rates and create jobs.

The president's visit took place as part of the Choose France summit in Paris, where nearly 300 industrial projects by French companies were presented.

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