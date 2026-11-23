French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing to introduce stricter rules on deficit spending into the country’s constitution before his term ends in May. A presidential adviser confirmed to Politico Europe that the Élysée Palace is considering enshrining a so-called golden rule in the constitution to demonstrate France’s ability to maintain sound public finances over the long term.

France’s public debt stands at nearly €3.6 trillion, or 119% of gross domestic product. The budget deficit is forecast to reach 5.4% of GDP this year.

A model from 2011

According to Macron’s adviser, the proposal could be based on a provision adopted in 2011 but never formally put into effect. It required governments to set out a trajectory for the budget deficit three years ahead.

This model differs from the usual understanding of the golden rule, under which a government may borrow only for investment. In French political debate, the term is also used for constitutionally enshrined deficit targets similar to those in force in Germany and Italy.

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Reaction from political opponents

Conservative candidate Bruno Retailleau supported the idea itself but questioned the timing of its emergence. He said Macron began speaking about restrictions only after ten budgets with large deficits during his presidency.

An adviser to a lawmaker from Macron’s party also criticized the initiative, saying that the president is trying to pressure his successor to follow a rule that Macron himself had not previously accepted. An informal adviser who regularly speaks with the president said Macron wants to force candidates who have already proposed constitutional budget restrictions to define their positions during a possible vote. He named far-right leader Marine Le Pen and former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe among them.

Changing France’s constitution requires either a referendum or a vote backed by three-fifths of the members of both houses of parliament. Le Pen said she would wait for details of the plan before deciding whether to support it, while Philippe had previously advocated a referendum on constitutional budget restrictions. Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon is expected to oppose the initiative.

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