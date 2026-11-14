In Phnom Penh, Cambodia, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Rwanda to withdraw the candidacy of the incumbent secretary-general of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo, and support a compromise contender. France 24 reports that the issue of the organisation’s leadership has become a subject of dispute between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Francophonie secretary-general election

Mushikiwabo is seeking a new term as head of the organisation, which brings together 53 states and governments. She faces three other candidates, including Democratic Republic of Congo representative Juliana Lumumba, the daughter of the country’s national hero Patrice Lumumba.

The vote for the new secretary-general is due to take place on Monday during the Francophonie summit, which begins in Cambodia on Sunday. Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe said that his country had rejected Macron’s request.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

DR Congo’s position

According to several sources, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the world’s second-largest French-speaking country, is threatening to leave the organisation if Mushikiwabo is re-elected. At the same time, DR Congo Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner said that Kinshasa is ready to withdraw Lumumba’s candidacy if Rwanda does the same, in order to allow the election of a candidate who would ensure consensus and unity.

The dispute over the election is unfolding against the backdrop of a cross-border conflict between the two countries. Kinshasa accuses Kigali of supporting the activities of the M23 armed group in DR Congo, while Rwanda denies this.

Read us on