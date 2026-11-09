French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron have filed a defamation lawsuit against podcaster Candace Owens in the US state of Tennessee. The new lawsuit was filed personally against Owens after a court in Delaware ruled that it had jurisdiction only over the podcaster's companies registered in that state.

Previous lawsuit in Delaware

As Politico Europe reports, in July 2025, the French couple filed a lawsuit against Owens and two of her media companies in Delaware, where her businesses are registered. The reason was statements made in several episodes of the Candace podcast, in which Owens spread the false claim that Brigitte Macron is a transgender man.

A representative of the Macrons' legal team confirmed the authenticity of the complaint filed in Tennessee after it appeared in legal databases. The document is dated November 4.

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What the complaint says

In the new 409-page complaint, the Macrons' lawyers described in greater detail what they called “absurd, defamatory and far-fetched fabrications” that Owens allegedly spread. The document also claims that her activities were financially and ideologically motivated.

According to the complaint, Owens continued to use the podcast to spread false claims about the Macrons, sold merchandise mocking the couple, and collected donations based on her “reporting” about them. A representative for Candace Owens did not respond to a request for comment.

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