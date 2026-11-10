Napoli and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay said that two days before the opening World Cup match against Haiti in Massachusetts, United States, he underwent a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat. After treatment, the footballer was cleared to play in the match, which the Scots won 1–0.

Procedure before the start of the tournament

As BBC Sport reports, McTominay was placed in a medically induced sleep during the World Cup to correct his heart rhythm. The player himself said that he was fully physically prepared, but being in hospital ahead of the tournament's first match came as a surprise to him.

The 29-year-old footballer also played all 90 minutes in Scotland's matches lost to Morocco and Brazil. He noted that after the health issue, it was necessary to move on and accept the circumstances that arise in a football career.

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Return to the national team

McTominay recently underwent an ablation in Manchester, a minimally invasive procedure to correct heart rhythm disorders. According to him, the intervention was successful, and he now feels much better.

After the procedure, the footballer missed Scotland's first four Nations League matches — one win, one draw and two defeats. After returning to matches for Napoli in domestic and European competitions, he was called up to the national team again. Scotland will host North Macedonia on Friday and play away against Switzerland on Monday.

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