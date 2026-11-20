The Malaysian government plans to resettle 10,000 refugees from Myanmar’s Muslim Rohingya minority to Turkey. The program is to be implemented through vocational training, with participants’ employment geared toward the needs of the economy, Der Spiegel reports.

Selection and documents

Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi called the initiative a model of cooperation in receiving refugees. According to him, Malaysian authorities, together with Turkey, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and other bodies, will organize the selection of participants, their training and the processing of documents.

Hamidi said participation in the program would be voluntary. He also welcomed the Turkish government’s willingness to accept 10,000 Rohingya refugees, calling it a step toward a long-term solution to a problem that creates challenges for Malaysia’s migration management and national security. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry initially did not comment on the plan.

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Refugee situation

At the end of February, around 193,000 refugees from Myanmar were registered in Malaysia, approximately two-thirds of whom were Rohingya. Tensions have increased in the country regarding the attitude of part of the population toward this minority, while the government is under pressure to return the Rohingya to Myanmar. Since January, Malaysia has already returned more than 10,000 Myanmar citizens.

The Rohingya originate from Myanmar’s Rakhine State. In 2017, the country’s military conducted a large-scale operation against this group, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes. The publication notes that on Thursday, the International Court of Justice recognized killings and sexual violence against the Rohingya by Myanmar’s security forces as state genocide.

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