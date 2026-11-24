Malaysia plans to repatriate another 6,803 Myanmar citizens to Myanmar in December. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced this in parliament, The Independent reports.

Return schedule

According to Ibrahim, 1,500 people are due to return on December 6 and 7 aboard three Myanmar naval vessels. Another 5,303 Myanmar citizens are planned to be transported by air throughout December. Myanmar will cover all repatriation costs, he said.

Since the beginning of the year, Malaysia has already repatriated 10,476 Myanmar citizens, including 1,476 people transported by a Myanmar naval vessel on September 29. The prime minister said Malaysian authorities had received guarantees of the people’s safe and dignified return. According to Malaysian intelligence, none of the 10,476 people returned this year has faced pressure.

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Malaysia’s position

Ibrahim defended the government’s contacts with Myanmar’s military leadership, although the International Court of Justice in The Hague last week, according to the publication, found Myanmar responsible for the genocide of the Rohingya Muslim minority. Myanmar’s government called the ruling unfair.

Malaysia is home to nearly 200,000 refugees from Myanmar, including Rohingya and members of other ethnic minorities. The prime minister explained that attempts to resettle them in third countries had yielded no results and that Malaysia could not bear this burden indefinitely. He also said that talks with Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing, who visited Kuala Lumpur in October, had helped advance the resolution of the issue.

At the same time, Ibrahim stated Malaysia’s commitment to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ peace plan to end violence and resolve the prolonged crisis in Myanmar following the military takeover in 2021.

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