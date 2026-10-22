Malaysia has confirmed its intention to strengthen security cooperation among ASEAN countries following the conclusion of the association’s 20th ministerial meeting on transnational crime in Makati, Philippines. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Statement by Malaysia’s interior minister

Malaysia’s Interior Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that closer ties and mutual understanding among ASEAN member states are necessary to preserve peace and stability in the region. According to him, cooperation between countries must go beyond formal negotiations and strengthen working relations between officials.

The minister outlined this position in a Facebook post after a gala dinner held on Wednesday to mark the conclusion of the meeting. He noted that the event provided an opportunity to exchange views with colleagues from other ASEAN countries.

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Countering cross-border crime

The two-day ministerial meeting took place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Its participants discussed strengthening the regional response to transnational crime, including online fraud, money laundering, human trafficking, and the activities of organized criminal networks.

Earlier, Malaysia called on its ASEAN partners to turn regional commitments into concrete law enforcement measures. Such steps included intelligence sharing, financial investigations, and coordinated action against criminal syndicates. Saifuddin also stressed the need to strengthen cross-border cooperation to counter increasingly sophisticated crimes involving digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

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