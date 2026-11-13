Malaysia is considering possible forms of support for private low-cost carrier AirAsia, but the authorities do not plan to simply inject public funds into the company. This was stated by Anthony Loke, who resigned as transport minister this week, Channel NewsAsia reports.

According to Loke, Malaysia’s Finance Ministry is examining various options to assist Southeast Asia’s largest budget airline. The final decision on the terms of possible support is to be made by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who also heads the finance ministry.

Carrier’s debt and costs

AirAsia controls around 60% of Malaysia’s domestic aviation market. As of June 30, its current liabilities stood at 18.4 billion ringgit, or $4.52 billion. The company is facing rising aviation fuel prices and currency exchange-rate fluctuations.

The carrier said it seeks to raise up to $1 billion in international debt markets and secure 700 million ringgit in local credit lines. AirAsia co-founder Tony Fernandes previously told Reuters that he expected the $1 billion fundraising to be completed between December and February.

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Terms of possible assistance

Loke noted that support for a private company must be properly structured. The authorities seek to preserve air connectivity while avoiding risks to public finances.

Anwar Ibrahim’s senior political adviser Tengku Zafrul Aziz said that any state aid to a private company must protect the business and its employees, rather than shareholders. Last month, Malaysia’s Finance Ministry said it had made no commitment to provide financial support to AirAsia in the form of guarantees, loans or public fund injections.

Airlines have already been granted limited relief this year: the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia extended the deferral period for aviation fees and charges from 30 to 60 days starting May 1.

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