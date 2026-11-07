Malaysia will pay 10,000 ringgit each, or about $2,460, to the families of 54 of its citizens who are still considered missing after the August floods in the border area of Nepal and Tibet. The decision was made by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at a government meeting on November 6, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Aid to be distributed through NADMA

The funds will be provided through Malaysia's National Disaster Management Agency, NADMA. According to Human Resources Minister R. Ramanan, the decision was the result of lengthy discussions within the authorities.

The payments will be distributed among next of kin according to NADMA's order of priority. The missing persons' spouses are to receive aid first, followed by their parents and children. Ramanan also instructed K. Ravindran Nair, head of the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit, to clarify details with the Ministry of Finance and contact the affected families.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Consequences of the floods

Flooding in the region on the border of Nepal and Tibet began on August 26 after an ice and rock collapse triggered flows of water, mud and debris through Himalayan valleys. The disaster destroyed buildings, vehicles, roads and bridges, and also significantly complicated communications, transport links and rescue operations.

Those affected included tourists and pilgrims heading to Mount Kailash in Tibet, a sacred site for Hindus and Buddhists. Malaysian authorities initially reported 55 citizens with whom contact had been lost. One of them returned home safely on October 1, reducing the number of missing people to 54. The search for the Malaysians continues, although Nepal has completed its search-and-rescue operation and moved into the recovery phase. According to the Nepalese government, at least 1,451 people were killed in the disaster, while about 5,700 others, including more than 600 foreigners, are considered missing.

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