Malaysia has called on data center operators to comply with new United States restrictions on supplies of advanced artificial intelligence chips. As Channel NewsAsia reports, Malaysian Trade Minister Johari Abdul Ghani said this on November 18 after Washington announced new restrictions on supplies of high-performance semiconductors.

Clarification from the US

According to Johari Abdul Ghani, he does not yet know how the new rules will affect financing requirements for individual companies. At the same time, he stressed that data center market participants must comply with US rules on chips, which are considered a strategic asset.

The minister also said that Malaysia would seek clarification from US authorities, including on licensing and the provision of data center services to third parties. Once the requirements are received, the country plans to inform all 117 approved data center projects to ensure their compliance with the rules.

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Checks and investigation

Johari Abdul Ghani noted that companies' operations with clients from other countries may require more thorough scrutiny and customer identification procedures by US authorities. According to him, Malaysian authorities still have no evidence that data center tenants in the country traded chips or re-exported them in violation of US rules.

Malaysia is also investigating the local unit of Singaporean cloud company Megaspeed. The company is under US scrutiny over whether it could have been used to circumvent export controls on AI chips. Megaspeed, which is a customer of chipmaker Nvidia, denied the allegations and said it takes its obligations to comply with US rules seriously.

Malaysia has become a regional data center hub and has attracted nearly $100 billion in investment in the sector since 2021. At the same time, analysts warn that tighter controls over the use of AI chips could slow its development.

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