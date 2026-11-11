In the Maldives, the government has submitted to parliament a bill providing for a permanent entry ban on all holders of Israeli passports. President Mohamed Muizzu said that under the new rules, Israelis would not be allowed to enter the country under any circumstances, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Ban without a set time limit

According to Muizzu, previous proposals envisaged restricting entry until the end of what he called Israel's genocide of the Palestinian people, which, he claimed, began after October 7, 2023. The current bill, he said, establishes an unconditional ban regardless of further circumstances.

The president also said that the Maldives consistently advocates its position on the Palestinian issue in international forums and uses legal mechanisms to support Palestinians. The government submitted amendments to the immigration law to the People's Majlis, the Maldives' legislative body.

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Restrictions for investors

In addition, the government submitted a separate bill in the real estate sector. The document is intended to prohibit Israeli individuals and companies from investing in development projects or purchasing real estate in the Maldives.

Muizzu noted that Israeli citizens with dual citizenship may be able to enter the country using another passport. At the same time, he said, they will not be able to invest, as buyers will be screened. A previous entry ban for Israelis in the Maldives took effect last year.

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