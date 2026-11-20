Small glaciers in the Caucasus may almost completely disappear by 2100 under a high-emissions scenario, according to an assessment by the Asian Development Bank. The study also points to accelerated glacier retreat in Central Asia and the Caucasus, OilPrice reports.

Analysis of three river basins

The assessment, titled Glaciers to Farms Climate Risk and Capacity Assessment, covered four decades of weather data. It analyzed glaciers and water-use patterns in the basins of three rivers: the Naryn and the Panj in Central Asia, as well as the Kura in the Caucasus.

Based on historical data, the authors prepared separate projections for each basin, focusing on glaciers, snow cover and permafrost zones. According to the assessment, glaciers in the Caucasus are retreating the fastest, while average temperatures in both regions could increase by up to 5°C by 2085 compared with current levels.

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Risks for water and energy

The models project permafrost degradation, changes in river flow and a long-term reduction in natural water reserves. Although winter precipitation may increase in some areas, overall water availability will decline due to reduced glacier-fed runoff.

The report notes that these changes could weaken water security, hydropower generation and agricultural productivity. The risks of droughts, landslides and glacial lake outburst floods are also growing, while monitoring capabilities for such threats are currently limited.

The Asian Development Bank recommended improving glacier monitoring and early warning systems, modernizing water resource management, and developing climate-resilient crops and more efficient agricultural practices.

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