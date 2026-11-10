Manchester United are increasingly likely to sack head coach Michael Carrick, although no final decision on his future at the club has yet been made. This was reported by BBC Sport, citing several sources.

Decision during the international break

The club kept Carrick in his position after a 0-3 home defeat to Bournemouth on October 25. At the time, the management planned to reassess the situation during this month's international break. According to BBC Sport, the board of directors is sticking to that plan.

At the same time, the outlet reports that it is becoming increasingly likely that chief executive Omar Berrada and football director Jason Wilcox will recommend to minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family that Carrick be dismissed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Team results and candidates

A 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday left Manchester United in 18th place in the standings. The team have recorded their worst start to a season in domestic competitions for 40 years.

In October, BBC Sport reported that the club had explored the possibility of appointing former Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe and former Germany national team coach Julian Nagelsmann to replace Carrick. Former Chelsea coach Antonio Conte is interested in the position, according to the outlet, while former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is open to moving to Old Trafford.

Pochettino extended his contract with the United States national team in August. BBC Sport believes that his agreement may contain provisions allowing the coach to leave his post for certain prestigious vacancies.

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