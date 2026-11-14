Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-0 — Sky Sports News

Manchester United Women defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 in a Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village. Maya Le Tissier opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a shot from around 25 yards in her 150th club-level appearance, Sky Sports reports.

Goals by Le Tissier and Terland

Manchester United dominated throughout the first half and took the lead through Le Tissier's goal. After the break, Crystal Palace offered more resistance, but the home side doubled their advantage in the 65th minute. Hinata Miyazawa and Jess Park created the attack, which Elisabeth Terland finished accurately.

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Home side's advantage

Manchester United had 22 shots, but only three were on target. Late in the match, Lea Schüller chipped the ball wide of the goal. At the same time, Crystal Palace's players were unable to produce a shot that would force United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce into action. Le Tissier also repeatedly stopped the opponents' counterattacks.

After the victory, Manchester United moved up to fourth place in the WSL table, while Crystal Palace remained 11th.

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