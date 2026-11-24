Manchester United will have limited opportunities to spend on new players in the upcoming transfer windows due to its intention to build a 100,000-seat stadium. This was stated by the club's chief executive, Omar Berrada, in an interview with Sky Sports.

According to Berrada, the club could spend more on the squad in the short term if it directed all its resources solely toward that. At the same time, the management must take long-term goals into account, including the construction of an arena that the club wants to make the best football stadium in the world.

A 100,000-seat stadium

The current Old Trafford holds just under 75,000 fans. The new stadium, according to the club's plan, will be designed for 100,000 spectators. Berrada said the project is intended to improve the matchday experience and enable more people to attend games.

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He also noted that renovating Old Trafford would require significant costs and create substantial inconvenience for fans for many years. In addition, this option would limit the number of additional seats. According to the chief executive, the club spoke with the fan advisory board and the fans' forum and conducted, in his assessment, two surveys. Berrada claims that most supporters consider a new arena to be the better solution.

Project cost and club finances

When presenting the plans in March, Manchester United estimated the cost of the stadium project at £2 billion. As Sky Sports reports, possible financing options being considered include the sale of naming rights for the arena.

According to the club's latest financial report, its total debt exceeds £1.1 billion, while long-term debt rose to £557 million. Berrada said he feels confident about the club's financial position and pointed to a 4.1% increase in total revenue compared with the same period last year, to £146.1 million. He stressed that Manchester United's goal remains to win competitions and invest in the squad and academy while working on the stadium project.

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