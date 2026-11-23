Manchester United have informed the Football Association of their intention to appeal Leny Yoro’s red card in the Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool. Sky Sports reports.

Dismissal early in the match

Yoro received a straight red card in the seventh minute of the match, which ended in a 0-4 defeat for Manchester United. The referee sent the player off after a foul on Alexander Isak outside the penalty area as the forward was moving towards goal.

The referee deemed the incident to be denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity. At the same time, there was debate after the match over whether Isak controlled the ball and whether he could have reached it before Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens came out.

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The team’s and referee’s positions

Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino said that, in his view, the ball should have gone to the goalkeeper and that Yoro had no intention of colliding with Isak. He also believed that before the dismissal, the referee should have awarded a penalty to his team following an incident involving Jérémy Jacquet and Bryan Mbeumo.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo disagreed with the referee’s decision, noting that playing at Anfield with ten against eleven became much more difficult for the team. Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher, on the other hand, supported the referee’s decision both on the red card and on not awarding a penalty.

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