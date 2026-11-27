Manchester United have activated a contract option to extend captain Bruno Fernandes' deal by one year, until June 2028. According to Anadolu Agency, citing Sky Sports, the 32-year-old Portuguese midfielder's previous contract was set to expire in June 2027.

Talks on a long-term deal

According to Sky Sports, Fernandes rejected two club offers for a new long-term contract. Talks between the player and the club have been ongoing since the summer, but the parties agreed to return to the discussion later.

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For now, the club and the player are focused on improving the team's results. Fernandes confirmed to Sky Sports that Manchester United had offered him a new deal, but explained the pause in negotiations by the team's difficulties and the need to start winning again.

Fernandes' career at the club

Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United from Portugal's Sporting in January 2020. He became the team's captain in 2023. The Portuguese player has scored 115 goals in 343 appearances in all competitions for the club.

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