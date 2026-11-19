In the United Kingdom, football club Manchester United reported a net loss of £18.1 million for the first quarter. According to Channel NewsAsia, citing Reuters, the club recorded a net loss of £6.6 million a year earlier. The data were released on November 19.

Club revenue

Manchester United's revenue for the three months ending in September rose by 4% to £146 million, or $191.76 million. The report stated the exchange rate: one dollar was equal to £0.7614.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Premier League situation

At the time of publication, the club was 18th in the Premier League standings and was fighting to retain its place in the top division. Manchester United appointed Mauricio Pochettino as its new head coach to avoid relegation.

The report notes that relegation from the Premier League could deprive the club of tens of millions of pounds in revenue and sponsorship income.

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