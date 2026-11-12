Manchester United have sacked head coach Michael Carrick less than six months after he signed a two-year contract in May, BBC Sport reports. This is the third consecutive mid-season change of manager for the team.

Carrick’s final match was a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa. United were trailing 2-4 but scored twice in stoppage time to level the score. After the game, fans chanted the coach’s name, and he stood between the players and the stands to protect the players from a possible negative reaction from supporters. Two weeks earlier, the team had lost 0-3 to Bournemouth.

Decision after a series of setbacks

After the defeat to Bournemouth, the club did not publicly announce for 44 hours that Carrick would remain in his position, although the coach himself, according to BBC Sport, learned about it a day earlier. In the following three matches, the team recorded one win, one draw and one defeat.

United lost 0-2 to Chelsea after Lisandro Martínez was sent off, but came back from 0-2 to beat Roma 3-2 in the Champions League. In the match against Aston Villa, the team found itself in difficult situations twice because of defensive mistakes and goalkeeping errors, but earned a point.

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Last season, United won 12 of 17 matches under Carrick and returned to the Champions League. However, after a 5-2 win over Ipswich, the team did not win again in the Premier League.

Injuries and squad problems

At the start of the season, Amad Diallo was sidelined for seven weeks with an ankle injury. Benjamin Šeško was gradually returning from a shin problem, and later he and Luke Shaw suffered new injuries. Marcus Rashford was also no longer playing at that time.

Carrick asked for further squad reinforcements after the arrivals of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos. United also paid £70 million for Carlos Baleba, but due to an existing ankle injury he did not make his debut until October 10. After five matches in the starting line-up, Baleba was sidelined for a long period with a hamstring injury.

BBC Sport also points to problems in defence: the team have conceded 30 goals this season — only Lens have conceded more among clubs in Europe’s five leading leagues. The outlet names Mauricio Pochettino as Carrick’s likely successor.

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