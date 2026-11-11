England’s Manchester City defeated Italy’s Inter 4-1 in a Women’s Champions League match in Monza, Italy. Andrée Jeglertz’s team secured their first victory in the competition this season after draws with Bayern, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 24th minute: Elisa Bartoli headed in after a delivery from Ivana Andrés. Manchester City equalised nine minutes later as Aoba Fujino converted a pass from Laura Blindkilde Brown. Late in the first half, the Japanese footballer completed her brace, scoring after Inter’s defence failed to fully clear the ball following a shot by Mary Fowler.

Goals after the break

In the second half, the visitors extended their lead. In the 56th minute, Kerstin Casparij finished an attack after a pass from Sam Coffey, and in the 70th, Grace Clinton set the final score by converting a cross from Lauren Hemp.

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Manchester City goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita saved her team twice in the second half: she stopped a shot from Haley Bugeja and reacted to a close-range attempt by Michela Cambiaghi.

Rotation ahead of the Chelsea match

As The Guardian reports, Jeglertz rotated his squad ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Chelsea. Khadija Shaw, Lauren Hemp, Yui Hasegawa and Rebecca Knaak started the match on the bench, while Alex Greenwood did not travel to Italy due to an ankle injury.

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