Manchester City won 2-0 away against Sweden’s Häcken in the penultimate match of the Women’s Champions League league phase. Lauren Hemp opened the scoring and provided an assist for Khadija “Bunny” Shaw. This was reported by Sky Sports.

Substitutions after the break

The first half ended goalless, as the English team could not break through their opponents’ defence. At half-time, coach Andrée Jeglertz brought on Hemp and Shaw, who replaced Aoba Fujino and Beth Mead.

In the 55th minute, Hemp broke into the penalty area past two defenders. After Emma Östlund attempted to clear the ball, it struck the English footballer’s shin and went into Jennifer Falk’s net. Hemp later also hit the post.

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Shaw’s goal and missed penalty

Manchester City scored their second goal in the 77th minute. Hemp received the ball on the left flank and passed to Shaw, who went through the opponents’ defence and struck into the far corner.

In stoppage time, the referee awarded a penalty after a VAR review for an incident in which Ivi Luik struck Shaw in the face with her elbow while contesting an aerial ball. Mary Fowler took the spot kick, but Falk saved the shot into the lower-left corner.

After the victory, Manchester City had nine points and moved up to third place, although seven matches were still due to be played in the fifth round. Jeglertz’s team will play its final league-phase match at home against Austria Vienna on December 16.

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