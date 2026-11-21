In Manchester on November 21, Manchester City drew 1-1 with Fulham in a Premier League match, ending a run of three defeats. At the same time, the team has now gone four league matches without a win. After the final whistle at the Etihad Stadium, boos and dissatisfied shouts from fans could be heard, The Guardian reports.

Goals and Haaland’s disallowed goal

The visitors opened the scoring in the 16th minute: Rodrigo Muniz curled the ball into the top corner with a shot from the edge of the penalty area after Oscar Bobb’s actions. The hosts levelled the score in the 57th minute, when Elliot Anderson fired a powerful volley into the bottom corner after Fulham defenders cleared the ball from a corner.

Erling Haaland had several chances to score. In one episode, the Norwegian pushed the ball past goalkeeper Bernd Leno, but referee Thomas Bramall ruled a foul on the goalkeeper and disallowed the goal. Haaland later also failed to convert chances following passes from Phil Foden and Nico O’Reilly.

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Possession advantage did not bring victory

Manchester City had more possession, 59% to 41%, and registered 15 shots, three of which were on target. Fulham had five shots, four of them on target. In the second half, Gianluigi Donnarumma saved the hosts after Muniz went through on goal and soon afterwards stopped a dangerous shot from Calvin Bassey.

Anderson, who operated in midfield alongside Ayyoub Bouaddi, had another chance to secure a City win, but after combining with Haaland he shot narrowly wide of the post. Enzo Maresca’s team did not create a decisive chance late in the match.

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