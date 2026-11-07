Manchester City thrashed West Ham 5-0 to move into first place in the Women’s Super League after Chelsea drew 1-1 at home with Everton. The Guardian reports.

Shaw’s hat-trick

Khadija Shaw scored a hat-trick against West Ham. She opened the scoring shortly before half-time after Hemp intercepted the ball during the opponents’ attempt to build an attack from their own goal.

Eight minutes into the second half, Shaw doubled her team’s lead by directing Hemp’s cross past Constance Picaud-Inconnu. Aoba Fujino soon scored the third goal, while Iman Beney found the net five minutes after coming on as a substitute with a deflected shot.

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Shaw completed her hat-trick 16 minutes before the final whistle, converting a pass from Grace Clinton. The goal was the Jamaican forward’s 12th in nine WSL matches.

Chelsea draw

Chelsea took the lead against Everton in the 28th minute: Lucy Bronze headed the ball down to Sandy Baltimore, who scored from close range. However, five minutes later, Bronze directed the ball into her own net while attempting to clear it.

Everton held on for the draw until the final whistle. It was Chelsea’s first dropped points since the opening round of the season, allowing Manchester City to overtake the London club in the table.

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