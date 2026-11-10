The UN Security Council has decided to end the mandate of the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission in Lebanon at the end of this year. The international operation, which currently involves more than 7,500 peacekeepers, is planned to be phased out next year, YLE News reports.

Finland’s participation

More than 17,000 Finns have served in the UNIFIL mission since 1982. Currently, around 180 Finnish service members are in southern Lebanon. Most of them are based at the UNP9-1 camp and carry out operational tasks, including patrols.

Finnish peacekeepers are part of a French unit of around 800 military personnel stationed at the base. Most French service members are professional soldiers, while the majority of Finnish mission participants are reservists.

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Different assessments of the mission

Olli Ruohomäki, a researcher at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs, noted that it is impossible to assess UNIFIL’s success unequivocally. According to him, Israel considers the mission a major failure because it did not prevent Hezbollah from being armed. At the same time, Ruohomäki stressed that preventing the group’s armament was not part of the operation’s mandate.

Lebanese officials assess the peacekeepers’ activities more positively, as they supported the Lebanese armed forces and contributed to stability in difficult conditions. Israel and the United States insisted on winding down UNIFIL. The UN secretary-general proposed replacing it with a smaller mission, but due to US objections, this option is not expected to be implemented. The EU is also establishing its own mission in Lebanon to support the Lebanese armed forces and border authorities, but it will not replace the UN operation.

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