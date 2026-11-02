At the Jerusalem District Court, former Israeli attorney general Avichai Mandelblit said that, as far as he remembers, he did not authorize a broader investigation into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ties with the newspaper Israel Hayom. Netanyahu’s defense is challenging whether police exceeded the scope of the investigation in Case 2000, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Scope of the investigation

Mandelblit explained that his authorization concerned recorded conversations between Netanyahu and Yediot Aharonot publisher Arnon Mozes, rather than a general examination of the prime minister’s contacts with Israel Hayom. Case 2000 concerns alleged arrangements for more favorable coverage of Netanyahu in Yediot Aharonot in exchange for steps to limit the operations of its competitor, Israel Hayom.

Netanyahu denies wrongdoing. In this case, he has been charged with fraud and breach of trust. Under the law on the government, opening a criminal investigation against a serving prime minister requires the attorney general’s consent.

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Questions from the defense

Netanyahu’s lawyer Amit Hadad cited examples of questioning of former Israel Hayom editor-in-chief Amos Regev about the prime minister’s involvement in the newspaper’s affairs. Mandelblit replied that, as far as he knew, he had not authorized this line of investigation. He also does not recall approving questions about editorial decisions and the role of the newspaper’s owners in shaping its coverage.

Hadad also raised the questioning of former Netanyahu aide Shlomo Filber regarding a statement that Netanyahu did not control Israel Hayom and had no organizational connection to the newspaper. Mandelblit said he had not authorized this line of questioning either. At the same time, his testimony concerned what he himself had authorized and remembered, rather than the legality of investigators’ actions.

Separately, the defense challenged the procedure for approving the amended indictment. Mandelblit insisted that he approved the updated document and had read its expanded description of the alleged benefits in Case 4000. The trial, which began in May 2020, is at the defense evidence stage.

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