In an international Phase IIb study conducted at 48 centers in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the monoclonal antibody MAR001 reduced fasting triglyceride levels by 39.1–45.5% compared with placebo after 12 weeks in patients with elevated levels. News-Medical reports on the trial, led by researchers at the Mass General Brigham Heart and Vascular Institute.

How the study was conducted

The trial involved 235 people with elevated triglyceride levels. Participants were randomly assigned to a placebo group and three groups that received 300, 450 or 900 mg of MAR001 subcutaneously every four weeks for 24 weeks.

The study was designed by the TIMI Mass General Brigham group together with sponsor Marea Therapeutics. The results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented simultaneously at the annual meeting of the American Heart Association.

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Mechanism and next steps

MAR001 differs from other triglyceride-lowering drugs in that it targets the ANGPTL4 protein. This protein naturally suppresses lipoprotein lipase, an enzyme that breaks down triglycerides.

According to the researchers, adverse events did not occur more frequently in the MAR001 groups than in the placebo group. At the same time, further studies are needed to assess the long-term effects of treatment and determine whether lowering triglyceride levels reduces the risk of pancreatitis and other complications. The next study will include people with severely elevated triglyceride levels.

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