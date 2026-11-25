In quantum-dot films doped with manganese, hot electrons were able to rapidly travel submillimeter distances, while their drift mobility reached approximately 150 cm²/V·s. This result was described in a study reported by Nature. The study’s authors attribute the effect to ultrafast energy exchange between excitations in quantum dots and manganese spin states.

How the mechanism works

Colloidal CdSe quantum dots with a thin protective CdS shell were used for the experiments. Manganese was introduced into their structure by diffusion doping. With stronger doping, a MnₓCd₁₋ₓSe layer with a wider band gap formed at the core-shell interface.

In conventional quantum dots, the excess energy of photoelectrons is rapidly lost through interactions with phonons: charge carriers cool to band-edge energy states within a few picoseconds. In manganese-doped particles, spin-exchange Auger recombination occurs faster than this cooling. It transfers an electron into a high-energy delocalized state suitable for transport through the film.

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Charge transport verification

The transition to rapid electron motion was recorded using transient photocurrent measurements. At a high excitation level, when more than one excitation formed on average in a single quantum dot, the photocurrent signal acquired a step-like shape characteristic of the time-of-flight method. In undoped samples, no such carrier passage across the gap between the electrodes was detected because of low mobility.

At a voltage of 100 V, the electron drift velocity measured over the shortest studied distance of 15 μm was 24 μm per nanosecond. A separate analysis of the dependence of transit time on distance yielded 21.5 ± 0.4 μm per nanosecond; at 70 V, it was 15.3 ± 0.4 μm per nanosecond. The velocity ratio corresponded to the change in the electric field.

Repeated energy replenishment

The authors explain the extended transport by the ability of excited manganese ions to repeatedly transfer energy to electrons that have begun losing it during motion. This sustains a high-energy carrier population throughout transit, although the mechanism is not lossless: electrons that do not receive renewed excitation transition to low-mobility states. The results indicate possible applications of such hot-carrier transport in energy photoconversion and high-energy photochemistry.

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