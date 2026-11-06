During a lunch in Paris, France, Marine Le Pen answered questions from the ambassadors of eight countries bordering metropolitan France about her plans for the country and the European Union. The meeting took place on Wednesday at the Hôtel de Beauharnais, the residence of the German ambassador in the French capital, Politico Europe reports.

Representatives of Germany, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Monaco and Andorra attended the meeting. According to the publication, the main topic of the lunch was Le Pen's future EU agenda.

Plans for EU institutions

Le Pen, who according to polls is confidently leading the 2027 presidential race, has stated her intention to seek a reduction in EU institutions. She also wants to turn the European Commission into a secretariat without powers in foreign policy, internal security and healthcare, as well as substantially reduce France's contribution to the EU budget.

According to a Le Pen adviser who accompanied her at the meeting, the diplomats had an opportunity to gain a more detailed understanding of the intentions of the National Rally party and report on them to their capitals. One diplomat from a participating country said the ambassadors were interested in her position on key issues of mutual interest and cooperation with France.

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Bilateral issues and migration

The ambassadors also asked Le Pen about bilateral issues and US President Donald Trump following his defeat in the midterm elections. The National Rally had previously supported Trump, but the party later began distancing itself from him.

Le Pen is also campaigning for a tougher approach to migration, involving strengthened border controls. This could potentially affect most of the countries whose representatives attended the lunch: all of them except Andorra and Monaco are part of the Schengen Area.

The group of ambassadors had already met with conservative presidential candidate Bruno Retailleau in September. In the coming months, the diplomats plan to hold meetings with other contenders for the French presidency, including Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

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