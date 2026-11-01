Former Liberal Party member Mark Jones is involved in overhauling the candidate selection and vetting system of the One Nation party in the Australian state of New South Wales. As The Guardian reports, Jones left the Liberal Party in January and began working as a political consultant for One Nation in February.

In 2023, Jones was among three finalists for the position of director of the Liberal Party’s New South Wales branch. The role involves managing election campaigns and fundraising. He ultimately did not receive the appointment.

New procedure in New South Wales

According to the publication, Jones and former Queensland National Party official Susie Douglas conduct online interviews with applicants lasting from 20 to 30 minutes. They then prepare recommendations for a separate three-person committee: One Nation’s New South Wales leader Mike Newman, branch president Rebecca Thompson, and secretary Sam Donovan.

During the interviews, candidates are asked about their ideas for the state’s future, their knowledge of the parliamentary system, and their potential contribution to the work of a future One Nation government. The branch has also introduced a requirement to submit a 60-second video explaining why a person wants to join the party.

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Checks and confidentiality

In Victoria, applicants initially filled out a 25-page questionnaire containing questions about court cases and allegations of bullying or verbal abuse. In New South Wales, this procedure has been reduced to a shorter online questionnaire.

Before the interview, applicants must sign a non-disclosure agreement. According to the document reviewed by the publication, candidates may bear financial liability for disclosing or improperly storing the party’s confidential information. In September, Mike Newman stated that One Nation had received 900 applications for 93 seats in New South Wales.

At the beginning of 2026, Jones founded Camelot Consulting with his wife, Shani. South Australian electoral records show that during the March elections, the company received more than 100,000 Australian dollars from One Nation for its services. One Nation, Jones and Douglas did not comment.

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