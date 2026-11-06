In Qatar, Ducati rider Marc Marquez could win his eighth title in the premier MotoGP class at the Grand Prix to be held on November 6–8 at the Lusail International Circuit. As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, the round was moved from April to November because of the war against Iran.

Marquez has 399 points in the overall standings. He is 44 points ahead of Aprilia rider Jorge Martin and 67 points ahead of Marco Bezzecchi. If he wins the title, the Spaniard will equal Giacomo Agostini, who has eight championships in the premier class.

Safety concerns

MotoGP representatives told teams in Malaysia that they had received no information requiring changes to plans for the Qatar Grand Prix. At the same time, some riders voiced concerns about holding the competition near the area of the regional conflict.

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Marquez said that he arrived in Qatar as late as possible and plans to leave as quickly as possible. He also noted that the teams have a contract and are ready to race in Qatar. MotoGP said that independent risk assessments had confirmed the safety of holding the round, and Qatar had given teams and riders assurances that they would not remain in the country in the event of an escalation of the conflict.

Yamaha withdrew from participation

Japan's Yamaha withdrew from the round, citing corporate travel restrictions. MotoGP noted that the team could face sporting consequences for failing to fulfil its contract; the matter is to be considered by the FIM governing body.

Aprilia chief Massimo Rivola, by contrast, said that the team must go racing if the organisers consider it safe. Jorge Martin was declared fit to participate on Friday after a wrist fracture that forced him to withdraw from the round in Malaysia, and he is seeking to return to racing. Bezzecchi said that he likes the track in Qatar.

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