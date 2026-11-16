Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said at the 29th ASEAN-China Summit in Manila, Philippines, that the association and China continue to seek common ground and develop practical cooperation despite regional and global uncertainty. Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended the meeting, while the Philippines currently holds the ASEAN chairmanship, Anadolu Agency reports.

Call for peaceful settlement

Marcos noted that 2026 marks 35 years since the beginning of dialogue relations between ASEAN and China and five years since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership. According to him, the shared commitment to international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes must be reflected in restraint, mutual respect and practical cooperation.

The Philippine president also stressed the importance of innovative solutions to shared environmental challenges. He added that the parties are actively participating in efforts to promote trade and investment and should develop their partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Trade exceeded $1 trillion

Li Qiang said that cooperation between China and ASEAN has maintained momentum despite the rise of unilateral approaches, protectionism and geopolitical conflicts. According to him, trade between China and ASEAN countries exceeded $1 trillion last year, up 20.1% from 2021.

The Chinese premier also mentioned progress on the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area Upgrade Protocol 3.0, infrastructure projects including the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, the China-Laos railway and the Pinglu Canal, as well as the implementation of the ASEAN visa program. Among the priorities, he named preserving openness and mutual benefit, as well as developing innovation amid rapid technological progress.

Read us on