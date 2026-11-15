Morocco’s men’s national team has taken fifth place in the FIFA world rankings, becoming the first Arab team to enter the top 5. The team climbed two positions from its previous best result of seventh place, Al Jazeera reports.

Surpassing Brazil and Portugal

The Moroccan national team surpassed Brazil and Portugal in the rankings after successful performances in recent continental matches. According to the outlet, Morocco became the first African team since 1994 to occupy fifth place in the rankings; Nigeria held that position at the time.

Morocco’s national team has reached the World Cup quarterfinals twice. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the team became the first national side from Africa and the Arab world to reach the tournament’s semifinals.

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Qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations

In qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco maintain a perfect record. In their latest qualifying match in Rabat, the team thrashed Niger 5-0 and leads Group A by nine points.

The Confederation of African Football declared Morocco the winner of the Africa Cup of Nations following a decision by its appeals body. Senegal is challenging the title at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. In the final in Rabat, the Senegalese team won 1-0 after extra time, but during regular time its players left the field for 14 minutes in protest against an awarded penalty. Morocco failed to convert the spot kick, and CAF later awarded the Moroccans a 3-0 technical victory, determining that Senegal had abandoned the match.

Morocco will be one of the host countries of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

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