Martin Bakole will fight former WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder on December 11 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. He will replace Australian boxer Jai Opetaia, who withdrew from the bout due to injury, Sky Sports reports.

Replacement on the undercard

The Bakole-Wilder fight will take place on the undercard of a boxing event headlined by Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Opetaia competes in the cruiserweight division and will remain in the weight class of up to 200 pounds after his injury.

Bakole had already been scheduled to box on this card. He had previously also accepted a major fight at short notice: he arrived three days before a bout with Joseph Parker, replacing Daniel Dubois. In that fight, Bakole lost to Parker.

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Other fights on the card

Before his loss to Parker, Bakole had victories over Tony Yoka, Carlos Takam and Jared Anderson. Opetaia's promoter Dana White said that Bakole was ready to fight one of the strongest punchers in the heavyweight division. According to him, Wilder and Bakole have 66 wins between them, 59 of them by knockout.

The event's lineup also includes Welsh heavyweight Moses Jolly, who will face Igor Adiel Macedo. Other undercard bouts are yet to be announced.

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