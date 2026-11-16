Martine Moïse, the widow of murdered Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, has registered as a candidate in the country’s upcoming presidential elections. Information about her registration appeared on the election council’s website, BBC News reports.

Martine Moïse has not publicly commented on her participation in the elections. Last week, she wrote on social media platform X that Haiti would get back on its feet and that politics needed to be done differently.

Elections postponed due to security situation

Presidential elections in Haiti were initially scheduled for December, but last month they were postponed until July because of the security situation. The country has not held elections since 2016 and has been experiencing prolonged political instability and violence by armed groups.

In total, 33 candidates registered to take part in the elections. They include former presidents Michel Martelly and Jocelerme Privert, former Prime Minister Claude Joseph, and former Foreign Minister Dominique Dupuy.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The murder of Jovenel Moïse

Jovenel Moïse, who had led Haiti since 2017, was shot dead at his home in Port-au-Prince in July 2021. The attack was allegedly carried out by a group composed mostly of Colombian mercenaries. Martine Moïse sustained serious gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital in Florida.

In 2024, she was charged in connection with her husband’s murder, but the indictment was quashed last year. Thirty suspects have already been charged in the case, and in September 18 people were transferred from Haiti to Florida to stand trial over their alleged involvement in the murder.

According to the UN Integrated Office in Haiti, at least 1,408 people were killed in the country from April to June this year, while another 656 were injured.

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