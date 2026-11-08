Polish athlete Martyna Karuk won the gold medal at the IMMAF MMA World Championships held in Tbilisi, Georgia. In the final of the up to 70.3 kg weight category, she defeated Isla Fono of Iceland by unanimous decision — 29:28, 29:28, 29:28.

Unanimous decision by the judges

As Interia Sport reports, Karuk went the full distance in the final bout. All three judges awarded her the victory with the identical score of 29:28. It was the athlete's first appearance for Poland's senior national team, formed by Stowarzyszenie MMA Polska.

The IMMAF World Championships among juniors and adults began in the Georgian capital on November 1. Nearly 700 athletes from different countries around the world took part in the competition.

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Five medals for the Polish national team

Karuk's gold was one of two medals won by Polish athletes on the final day of the tournament. Another award — a silver medal — was won by Wiktoria Pleśniak. In the final of the up to 47.6 kg category, she lost to Daria Kuznetsova of Russia with scores of 27:30, 28:29 and 28:29.

Overall, the Polish national team finished the IMMAF World Championships with five medals: one gold, three silver and one bronze.

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