In Poland, MMA fighter Marcin Najman disagreed with journalist Krzysztof Stanowski’s assessment of how services were organized during the tragedy in central Krakow. Najman wrote on social network X that, in his view, the three-minute police operation indicated the good organization of the state’s actions.

Stanowski’s assessment

As reported by Interia Sport, Stanowski published a video on Kanal Zero assessing the actions of the services. He said that the two police officers who neutralized the attacker in three minutes may have masked shortcomings in the organization of state services.

The journalist also suggested that the public assessment of the situation would have been different if those law enforcement officers had died during the operation. According to him, the police officers saved not only passers-by, but also politicians.

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Najman’s reaction

According to the outlet, the tragedy occurred on November 7 at Krakow’s Main Market Square. The attacker opened fire on random passers-by, killing six people. Interia Sport writes that the actions of the two police officers prevented an even greater tragedy.

In response, Najman said that the operation lasted three minutes precisely because of the proper organization of state services, and ended his post with the phrase “Próbuj dalej”. At the time Interia Sport published its material, Stanowski had not publicly responded to the post.

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